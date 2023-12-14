Tertiary scholarships awarded to eastern Southland students

Promising secondary students from eastern Southland have received a helping hand for future tertiary studies with the presentation of four different scholarships in Gore on Wednesday.

Jenna Ward and Lucy Morrison each received a Gore District Council scholarship, which includes a payment of $1000 and the opportunity of summer work at the council.

Rebecca McBeath, Elle Cowley and Georgie Crowley were awarded $1000 each as winners of the Pioneer Women’s Memorial Trust scholarships.

Rachael Miller, Molly Haisman and Anna Sinclair each won a Dr Victor Harris Memorial Trust award.

Marielle Rheiven Diokno Penus​ received a scholarship from Gore Health Ltd.

The presentation was held in the Gore District Council chamber. A council spokesperson said there was a high calibre of applicants across all scholarships.