Tertiary scholarships awarded to eastern Southland students

11:20, Dec 14 2023
Scholarship winners Elle Cowley, Molly Haisman, Lucy Morrison, Rachael Miller, Jenna Ward, Marielle Penus, Rebecca McBeath, Anna Sinclair and Georgie Crowley with Gore mayor Ben Bell.
Kavinda Herath/Stuff
Promising secondary students from eastern Southland have received a helping hand for future tertiary studies with the presentation of four different scholarships in Gore on Wednesday.

Jenna Ward and Lucy Morrison each received a Gore District Council scholarship, which includes a payment of $1000 and the opportunity of summer work at the council.

Rebecca McBeath, Elle Cowley and Georgie Crowley were awarded $1000 each as winners of the Pioneer Women’s Memorial Trust scholarships.

Rachael Miller, Molly Haisman and Anna Sinclair each won a Dr Victor Harris Memorial Trust award.

Marielle Rheiven Diokno Penus​ received a scholarship from Gore Health Ltd.

The presentation was held in the Gore District Council chamber. A council spokesperson said there was a high calibre of applicants across all scholarships.

The Southland Times