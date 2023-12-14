Invercargill's 'biggest party' expected to be bigger this year

Southland Racing Club president Sean Bellew is looking forward to Saturday’s Rocking Horse Christmas at the Races event being held at the Ascot Park Raceway.

Invercargill’s biggest party looks set to become even bigger this year, with musicians ready to rock until 7pm at the annual Christmas at the Races event.

On Saturday, 5000 people are expected to attend the Ascot Park Raceway for the 15th edition of the Southland Racing Club-hosted event.

The weather forecast for the day is warm and cloudy.

The first of eight horse races would start at 12.25pm, but the horses were a sideshow for many attending.

“Everyone comes to the biggest party in town. It just so happens there’s a race meeting on at the same time,” racing club president Sean Bellew said.

The event would start a bit later this year, at 11.30am, and finish later, at 7pm, with an extended liquor licence.

“Normally we are herding people off the property at 5.30pm, but we are here until 7 o’clock,” Bellew said.

A stage was being set up for Southland musicians Michael Kuresa and Sam Cullen to play from 4pm to 7pm, and Bellew was hoping for a “mosh-pit atmosphere”.

For this reason, the event has been renamed the “Rocking Horse Christmas at the Races”.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Sam Cullen is one of two Southland musicians who will take the stage at the event on Saturday.

Bellew believed extending the liquor licence meant attendees would leave gradually over the couple of hours until 7pm, instead of thousands of people leaving at once.

More than 3000 people had booked 90 marquees and the main stand, and another 2000 were expected to walk up on the day.

The cost of hosting the event was more than $1 million, which included an events management team that had been organising it for the past 10 months, he said.

Bellew declined to say what the club’s profits would be but reckoned other racing clubs would be envious.

It was the club’s “hay-making day”.

The club’s foremost business was running a race meeting, but it also had a social obligation to give something to the community, he said.

“And this is a bloody big party.”

People loved getting dressed up for the day, and local businesses did well in the lead-up, with hairdressers, caterers, hiring companies and the like getting plenty of business, he said.

The racing club was again aligning itself with Mike King’s Gumboot Friday charity, which offers free counselling to young Kiwis in need.

In each of Saturday’s eight races, one jockey would wear Gumboot Friday-coloured silks, and if that jockey’s horse won, a $250 donation would be made to the charity.