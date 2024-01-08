Gone fishing: More anglers hit the water in the South Island

The Clutha River/Mata-au in Otago, seen here at Albert Town, is the most fished river in the country according to the 2021-2022 National Angler Survey. (File photo)

Far more people are getting out fishing in the South Island compared to the North Island, with 77% of angling activity occurring in the South Island and 23% in the North Island, the results of a new survey show.

And Lake Rotoiti in the Bay of Plenty and the Clutha River/Mata-au in Otago are the most popular locations to fish across the country.

The 2021-2022 National Angler Survey conducted by Niwa for Fish and Game, which is conducted every seven years, records angling activity for all lake, river and hydro canal fisheries managed by Fish & Game and collects data on the number of angling days (one angler fishing on one day, irrespective of the number of hours spent fishing).

Around 15,000 people were surveyed from December 2021 to October 2022, and the results were published late last year.

The top three lakes to fish were Rotoiti, Benmore in Canterbury and Wakatipu in Otago. Rotoiti and Benmore each had more than 30,000 angler days, and Wakatipu had more than 26,000.

The three most-fished rivers were the Clutha/Mata-au, with about 31,000 angler days, followed by the Waimakariri (30,500) and the Rakaia (19,200), both in Canterbury.

Fish and Game New Zealand chief executive Corina Jordan said the findings were a great snapshot of how many Kiwis were getting out in nature, fishing for fun, food and their mental health and doing something together with family and friends.

John Bisset/Stuff Lake Benmore was the second most popular lake for fishing nationwide in the survey.

“Fishing is not only great for physical and mental well-being but also an escape from the daily grind. It helps build bonds with family and friends, teaches essential life skills, nurtures an ethos of environmental conservation, and fosters independence,’’ she said.

In Southland, the survey showed that one in 10 residents fished for trout, Southland Fish and Game field officer Cohen Stewart said.

“The high amount of within-region angling is testament to the fantastic fishing we have in Southland – anglers don’t have to travel far to find world-class trout fishing,’’ he said.

The survey showed 82% of angling effort on waterbodies in Southland was attributed to Southland anglers; 18% to anglers from other regions.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Southland Fish and Game manager Zane Moss with a trout on the upper Mataura River. (File photo)

Southland’s lakes (Te Anau, Manapouri, Monowai and North and South Mavora) collectively received more than 32,000 angler visits and the popularity of the lake fisheries has grown since the surveys' inception in the mid 90s, he said.

The main streams of the province’s large rivers were also very popular.

The world-famous Mataura River received over 24,000 angler days, the Oreti River received 16,000 angler days, the Waiau River received 15,000 angler days and the Aparima River received 7000 angler days.