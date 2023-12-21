The story about Tuatapere's remarkable doctor

Historian and author Lloyd Esler’s book about the life of former Tuatapere doctor Eric Elder has flown off the shelves faster than he ever anticipated.

“It’s because he brought 4000 babies into the world and I didn’t realise so many would turn up to the book launch and buy multiple copies,” Esler said.

The book, Dr Eric Elder of Tuatapere, outlines the life of Dr Elder who was a doctor in the western Southland town from 1938 till 1987, a 49-year stint.

Esler never met Dr Elder, but wishes he had, with his research revealing he was a “remarkable man” who was intelligent, humorous, multi-talented and with stamina to boot.

If he ran out of hours to do his doctoring during the day, he would carry on into the night and early morning hours.

Those were the days when people didn’t lock their doors, and it wasn’t unusual for Dr Elder to let himself into a home at 2am and tend to a sick child while the parents slept.

“The next morning they would find a prescription on the table and an empty tea cup.”

Dr Elder wasn’t just a doctor, he also did dentistry and vet work, “stitching up pig dogs and bulls and things”.

He regarded the Waiau as his patch and was quite possessive of the community, not overly welcoming to new doctors in town, Esler said.

A good singer and cricketer, Dr Elder wasn’t very good at chasing up his bills, with people often paying him in venison or whitebait. And his driving habits weren’t perfect, often reading as he drove.

“Not always successful, he got fished out of the river a few times.”

Esler said a group of the babies Dr Elder brought into the world, now advanced in years, had commissioned him to research and write the book.

“It took me a couple of years.”

His initial print run of 400 books quickly sold out, and he was now in the process of getting more copies published.

“It’s certainly flown off the shelves much quicker than I anticipated.”

Esler said he was currently working on seven books, including one on the history of Bluff, and three children’s books which he was hoping a publisher would pick up.