Multimillion-dollar plan to power up Southland revealed

PowerNet and Transpower say their plan for Southland’s electricity networks will enable local communities and businesses to electrify and grow.

PowerNet and Transpower have revealed upgrade plans aimed at ensuring electricity gets to where it’s needed in Southland in the future.

PowerNet chief executive Jason Franklin said six possible infrastructure investments have been mapped out to support a future that ran more and more on electricity.

Southland businesses had told PowerNet they had plans to decarbonise, and the company also knew that renewable generation was in the pipeline, he said.

“As these plans are confirmed and delivered, we will liaise with stakeholders to deliver a customer-informed network capacity plan that enables electricity to get to where it’s needed.”

The Southland Electrical Development Plan included short-term upgrades to the networks of both PowerNet and Transpower, and longer-term projects identified for further investigation.

John Hawkins/Stuff PowerNet chief executive Jason Franklin [file photo].

One of PowerNet’s major projects was a $30 million to $50 million 66kV network development to the Awarua region. This was necessary because of the significant load growth expected from decarbonisation in the area, including the installation of a high-pressure electrode boiler and high temperature heat pumps at the Open Country Dairy plant which would significantly reduce coal use at the site.

PowerNet’s other major project, costing $65m to $100m, was to increase the transferable load between Invercargill and North Makarewa via the 66kV network. This work would, among other things, relieve capacity constraints in the North Makarewa region and improve resilience to western Southland, the plan document says.

The first of the short-term upgrades was a special protection scheme on Transpower’s 110 kV transmission lines linking Gore with Roxburgh and Brydone. This $1m project, planned for delivery in 2025, would automatically monitor and manage electricity flows.

Transpower strategy and customer general manager Chantelle Bramley said the upgrade would allow the transmission lines to carry more electricity without overloading. This would in turn enable increasing amounts of renewable generation, like wind, to connect to the grid in the region.

Transpower’s other short-term upgrade, costing $6m to $9m, was to increase transmission network capacity on the Invercargill to North Makarewa circuit, to avoid constraints as new wind generation was developed in the region. This would be achieved by increasing the distance between the lines and the ground, allowing the lines to sag further as they carried more electricity.

A Transpower project for further investigation, costing $135m to $140m, was to duplex the North Makarewa to Three Mile Hill line as new generation connects to the network. Duplexing of electricity lines is replacing a single conductor [wire] on a transmission circuit with twin conductors.

Franklin said the Southland Electrification Development Plan was a result of local stakeholders, developers and large industrial and commercial users of energy identifying where the use of electricity would increase.