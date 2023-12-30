Ginge Burnett - helping people prove something to themselsves

There’s going the extra mile – and then there’s going a good deal further again, as Ginge Burnett has been doing for many years, to encourage participation in sport, especially triathlon, multisport and BMX and rugby.

Baker has been an energising force in southern sports. His commitment, this year alone, extended to arranging 22 triathlon and multisport events.

All of which has earned him a Queens Service Medal, and a wee bit of embarrassment as a result.

But he never has to look too far for reminders of why it’s been worth doing.

Whether the entrants are young or grown, or older people, he draws particular pleasure not only in the most high-standard performances, but the rising self-esteem in those taking part at whatever level enables them to dig deep.

‘’Some days, going to yet another event, you wonder why you’re doing it,’’ he said. “Then you get there and see that buzz in these people who are proving something to themselves. That’s what makes it all worthwhile.’’

Burnett, a Waimatua dairy farmer, has been a member of the Southland Triathlon and Multisport Club committee for 24 years and president from 2005, and is a life member.

He often organises races for the club, including independently scouting locations for various adventure races through challenging terrain – sometimes for events that run over more than a single day.

With the crucial support of wife Angela, and “lots of good people you work with on the way’’ he has been a key figure in a host of longstanding events such as the Southland Summer Challenge, the Southland Schools’ Triathlon Championships, the Ascot Park Triathlon, the Riverton to Zookeepers Race, and the Total Life Kids’ TRYathlon​.

Burnett was a member of the committee, as well as coach, of the Woodlands Schoolboy Rugby Club from 2005 to 2016, and again in 2021. He also did some Southland Boys’ High rugby coaching, and was president of the Southland BMX Club from 2009 to 2018.

He was a trustee on the Sport Southland board of trustees from 2008 to 2013 and on the Southland Indoor Leisure Centre Board from 2015 to 2018.

Then there was a bike ride – the Tour of Aotearoa from Kaitaia to Bluff, fundraising for the sensory playground at Waihopai School’s Park unit.

As a competitor himself, he’s done the Coast to Coast 13 times, a couple of GODZone adventure races, and ironman events.

“Each time, there were people who set these up so I could do them – so this is a bit of payback,’’ he said.

But sport has to keep up with the times, he said, and find ways to help young people in particular find healthier and more fulfilling uses for their time than the inert distractions offered by their cellphones.