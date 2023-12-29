Invercargill mayor to have heart surgery

Nobby Clark: recovery likely to take a couple of months.

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark said it came as a shock to learn he needed quadruple bypass surgery, but he was grateful his minor heart attack on Wednesday signalled the problem without itself causing major damage.

He spoke to Stuff from Dunedin Hospital, after partner Karen Carter had “relinquished’’ the phone she had confiscated from him - returned on the proviso that he did not use it for work.

Clark said the heart attack had felt like “nothing more than some pain in the back’’ but an angiogram at Dunedin Hospital had confirmed that stents would not suffice and he needed bypass surgery.

After briefings on the details of what lay ahead in the surgery scheduled for next Wednesday, and afterwards, he said “I’m not looking forward to it, as you can imagine...

“But never mind. I know people who have had quadruple bypasses and they’re up and running, so it is what it is.

‘’No use worrying about things you can’t change.’’

He gratefully acknowledged hundreds of messages of support and good wishes

Asked if he had been behaving as a patient, he admitted: “I’m not at the moment’’.

He had told one nurse who called him “young fella’’ that he hoped she would not be further involved in his treatment after such a serious misdiagnosis of his age.

A nurse who came to put some lines into him had made reference to “a small prick’’. He quickly put his hand somewhere south of his chest and asked her what the hell that had to do with his heart.

Old-style wisecracks aside, he said the medical personnel were “pretty good at what they do’’ and he was in one of the best places he could be, for the procedure he needed.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell will assume mayoralty duties while Clark is recovering - the typical timeframe is two or three months.

Campbell said yesterday he would not be surprised if Clark did still want to make some contributions to council decision-making during that time, perhaps by Zoom or phone call, during that time.

Clark said there were ways of making a contribution “without being there the whole day’’ but it was something he would play by ear.

“I look forward to making sure there is no loss of momentum on the projects Nobby has been driving,’’ Campbell said.

The main tasks for the council in the next few months were finalising the 10-year plan and, towards the end of February, the rates-setting exercise.

“No doubt Nobby will want to be involved – in the finalisation of the rates increase, especially.’’

Continuing Project 1225 for the new city museum, Tisbury storage facility and Queens Park tuatarium, getting things moving on Wachner Place were also high-agenda items on the council’s infrastructure projects.

Clark expressed confidence in his deputy and councillors.

“Tom’s an excellent deputy and he could easily be mayor,’’ he said.