Brian McCandless - a man confident in his community's character

Former RAF Air Vice-Marshal Brian McCandless knows Te Anau well enough by now to undertake projects with real confidence the character of the community will shine through when the need arises.

He has received a Queens Service Medal for his contribution to a host of community projects, the most recent of which, is a $400,000 campaign to replace the Te Anau Bowling Club green with an artificial surface.

Work starts February and there’s still a slight shortfall, so if anyone wants to make a small contribution “our doors are always open and our coffers are almost empty,’’ he said.

Not that he’s the least bit daunted by the remaining tasks.

“The local community, I’m sure, will make good the difference. They always do. It’s one of the things I love about Te Anau.’’

McCandless had retired from 37 years with the RAF - or as he laughingly calls it, “37 years of undetected crime’’ - when he and his wife Yvonne came to New Zealand in 2001.

They had intended only to visit their son Robin who was laid over in Wellington in a round-the-world yacht race, but took a shine to the country and, when they looked around, Te Anau in particular.

For starters, it was the mountains and lake, since they loved their tramping and sailing.

“What we hadn't factored into the equation was the people themselves. Folks in this town are just fantastic. When they see a need they’re getting out there and making things happen ... it was easy to become part of that when we arrived. We embraced the community, and the community embraced us.’’

McCandless himself already had a couple of honours under his belt, though he is quick to add that the CBE (Commander of the British Empire, Military Division) for the most part reflected the achievements of Yvonne working tirelessly to make life better for the young wives and servicewomen of a community where he was base commander for about 1500 personnel.

Since the mid-2000s, McCandless helped deliver a series of significant projects around Te Anau, notably as chairman of the Fiordland Retirement Housing Trust, guiding it through challenges to establish the Murchison Villas retirement village after previous attempts had fallen through.

Now 23 families or individuals are living in the community where they grew up, rather than needing to move to Winton, Invercargill or further afield.

McCandless had long been involved in international campaigns to help people with disabilities take up sailing and approached the Te Anau Boating Club to install a personal hoist for disabled sailors to access their boats, single-handedly raising the funds to complete the project.

A founding committee member and former president of the Fiordland Probus Club, he was also president of the bridge club, guiding it through the transition from manual to computer-based systems.

And the almost-there bowling green project is the second large-scale one he has undertaken for that club. About a decade ago he led the fundraising of hundreds of thousands of dollars and planning efforts to complete a rebuild of the clubhouse.