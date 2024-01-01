Relaxation and adrenaline combine for Tuatapere sports day

Crystal Kennedy, 8, of Tuatapere, with behind on left Ruby Rasmussen, 13, of Otaki, in the ever-popular sack race.

The 114-year tradition of Tuatapere’s New Year sports day still holds up strongly, bringing a mix of pulse-raising competitiveness and kicked-back relaxation.

Organisers delighted in a strong turnout, while the weather that treated New Year’s Eve festivities unkindly for much of the province and country, behaved itself during the day.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Giving it heaps in the 5-year-old boys’ race are, from left, Jaxon Phillips of Tuatapere, Rupert Willis of Auckland (down visiting family in Riverton for the holidays), and Bentley Brown of Taranaki.

From the cutting-edge competitiveness of the flashing-blade axemen to the adrenalised efforts of 5-year-olds racing barefoot, the crowd had occasion to cheer, and to settle back and converse as families and friends caught up with one another.

Among the axemen who had particularly good days in the field of 61 were Alex Napier, 40-year​ veteran Rangi Bowen, and the championship double-handed sawing team of Simon Bond and Steve Unahi.