Nobby Clark recovering from heart surgery

Nobby Clark: recovery likely to take a couple of months.

Invercargill City Mayor Nobby Clark is recovering in Dunedin Hospital after heart surgery on Wednesday.

He was initially scheduled for a quadruple bypass, but only a double bypass was found to be needed.

Clark suffered a minor heart attack on December 27 after which he attended Southland Hospital and was admitted overnight as a precaution.

The following day, he was transferred to Dunedin Hospital for further tests, where he has

remained since.

He is now recovering in the intensive care unit.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell said Clark would likely remain in ICU for at least 24 hours

and there would be no further comment to make at this stage.

“I am pleased to hear surgery went well, and myself and all the councillors wish Nobby a

speedy recovery.”

Clark’s overall recovery was likely to take a couple of months and Cr Campbell would take the reins at Council until the Mayor was ready and able to return.