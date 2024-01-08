ICC plans to prioritise electronic resources more strongly in library services

The Invercargill Public Library - a need to adapt to changing public expectations.

The Invercargill City Council’s library services intend to continue to re-allocate funds from physical collections to electronic resources.

This reflects the rising demand for electronic services identified in the council’s 10-year plan, which will be released for public feedback in coming weeks.

“The influence of technology in everyday life has created an expectation that libraries will provide access to computers and space for use of laptops and mobile devices and other technology which can be used for creativity, fun and learning,” the plan says.

“Public internet facilities improve equity of access to the online world and fit with libraries’ role of providing access to information and assisting members of the community to develop their skills and knowledge.’’

Electronic services are becoming increasingly important at the Invercargill City Council's Invercargill and Bluff libraries, so it pays to keep reallocating funds from the physical collection to reflect the changing demands.

The delivery of tech support and training courses would be increased according to demand and the availability of staff resources.

The libraries would continue to invest in technology that could be used in library programming “especially for children’’.

The council also expects rising demand for collections to be available online 24 hours a day.

However, planning simultaneously reflects the need to adapt to the increasingly older average age of library users.

The library service, for a population of 57,000, has 13,170 members, most of whom are either between 35 and 54, or over 64, whereas most users who don’t have a library card are between 18 and 24.

The ageing population of those served by the library means an anticipated need for more audio books and large print, more housebound and outreach services, and programmes designed for older people with specific social or health needs.

Also, space management such as avoiding high and low shelving in specific areas and providing comfortable seating and quiet communal areas for people to meet.

With an ageing library membership, libraries will be careful not to put some books too low down, or too high up.

The library service has 134,000 physical items – and 31,000 electronic ones, the circulation of which has been steadily increasing since 2012.

This had implications for revenue as there was no adequate system for charging for electronic collections, though the flipside was a reduction in the processing and cataloguing costs associated with providing physical stock.

Improving digital archiving for people to access heritage collections is also in the plan.

The list of design and investment work envisaged for specific areas in the Invercargill library starts with the tech zone, then lounge/magazines, then the children’s area, then the first floor. These would be priorised under the council’s regular renewals programme and operational budgets.

Among future staff training plans, the council is looking at developing a staff guide including important contact numbers and some scripts for staff to use ‘’when dealing with vulnerable community members at the crisis/disruptive stage’’.

Up for investigation, once again, is a service that was initially considered in 2017, as part of a major revamp but dropped after negative public reaction – an internal cafe or coffee cart, operated by a third party, not library staff.