Significant work still needed on 'dangerous, insanitary' 155 Dee St

155 Dee St between the Coca Bella and Little Fire Music Works shops

On a street where many of Invercargill’s heritage buildings have recently been refreshed and upgraded,155 Dee St is a conspicuous exception.

The unoccupied building remained the subject of a “dangerous and insanitary building’’ notice posted by the Invercargill City Council on August 17 last year.

Previously leased by the Accent 4 Flowers shop, and sited between Coca Bella and Little Fire Music Works, its ownership is understood to have recently changed hands, though it appears this is not yet reflected in public records.

Its facade qualifies as a “locally significant heritage building’’ and public funding support for upgrading the frontage has been authorised. But work has not been done and the money not uplifted.

However, an engineering report has recommended the demolition of the three-storey rear section of the building, which has been heavily modified and has no heritage status.

ICC consenting and environment manager Jonathan Shaw said the building was considered dangerous under the Building Act, as inspection had shown that in the event of fire the deteriorated structure increased the likelihood of injury or death to anyone in the building.

Robyn Edie/Stuff The building at 155 Dee St is subject to a dangerous and insanitary building notice issued by the Invercargill City Council.

Fire and Emergency had reported concerns to the council after responding to an incident in which exterior bricks had become loose and fallen on to the roof of an adjacent building storage area on August 4 last year.

Shaw said a structural engineer had confirmed the building was structurally unsound and had insufficient provisions to prevent moisture penetration.

Other building code performance failures included “external moisture’’ getting inside, decay and mould infestations, damage to building elements, and sanitary fixtures in disrepair.

The timeline to respond to a dangerous and insanitary notice was six months from the date it was issued, which ends February 17 – though in such cases there was provision for councils to agree to an extension.

Shaw said the council had been ‘’in regular correspondence with the owner and their representatives’’ and the council had facilitated the owner to engage a builder and engineer to address the immediately dangerous aspects, in consultation with a structural engineer.

“If, upon further inspection, the building is still considered immediately dangerous, the council has the power to take any action necessary to avoid the danger or mitigate unsanitary conditions,’’ he said.

In 2020-21, as part of a joint application with 11 other inner city property businesses, 155 Dee St received $2475 for a detailed seismic assessment report and strengthening concepts.

But the most significant funding that had been made available was a grant of up to $21,000 from a central government fund, which was approved last April.

This could be applied only for facade works – replacing three windows, veranda repair, and cleaning, repainting and plastering work.

Shaw said heritage buildings remained a critical part of the character of Invercargill’s central city.

The district plan provided protection of heritage values and ensured that these were taken into account in resource consenting.

Although there was ongoing local support for heritage protection, the cost of structural repairs and maintenance could be prohibitive for owners, so in 2019 the council introduced a city centre heritage strategy which makes grants available to help owners upgrade and maintain their buildings, including seismic strengthening.

To date, the council’s investment in these heritage projects totals more than $1 million.

This was not the first time 155 Dee St had been caught up in safety problems. In 2010 three neighbouring buildings were declared unsafe after large cracks and crumbling masonry were detected.

Though not one of them, 155 Dee St, occupied at the time by Accent 4 Flowers, was also in the cordoned off area in case debris from another building fell through its roof.

Repair works were undertaken.

Richard Stone/Supplied Fire in the Pall Mall Arcade building in Dee St, Invercargill, last September.

The vulnerability of older Dee St buildings to fire was highlighted across the road on September 6 last year when a large fire swept the Pall Mall arcade on the south-west corner of Dee and Spey streets. Six people were injured in the blaze.