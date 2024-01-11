Wind Farm consent lodged; preservation society 'devastated'

An artist’s impression of the proposed Southland Wind Farm on the Slopedown hill, from Waiarikiki Mimihau Road, near Wyndham.

Contact Energy has lodged a resource consent application for its proposed $1 billion Southland Wind Farm at Slopedown near Wyndham, but there won't be a hearing for the general public to have a say.

The consent application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority [EPA] on December 21, a Contact spokesperson said.

In July last year, the proposed 55-turbine wind farm project was approved to use the fast-track consenting process, meaning there was no requirement for a public hearing to take place.

The previous Government introduced the fast-track process during the Covid-19 pandemic, blocking the general public from the resource consent process in order to fast track projects that created jobs and stimulated the economy.

Though the fast-track process has since been repealed, Contact’s application was lodged ahead of the deadline.

The Contact spokesperson said: “We believe the fast-track consenting is an important part of the renewable energy project process, as it means we can efficiently increase renewable electricity for Aotearoa.”

Contact has held public open days about the project, but Dean Rabbidge, a member of the West Catlins Preservation Society which opposes the wind farm being built at Slopedown, did not believe it was enough.

”They are saying their consultation period is significant enough, but we don’t think so.

”We don’t know the full extent of the monstrosity that is going to be built.”

It was “extremely disappointing” there would be no chance for the general public to get its say in a consent hearing, he said.

“From a community perspective, we are devastated the way it’s gone.”

The West Catlins Preservation Society believed the 55 turbines, which would be up to 220m high if built, would ensure the visual pollution of the wind farm could not be ignored, day or night.

The Contact spokesperson said it welcomed the opportunity to meet with key community stakeholders to discuss its consent application for the proposed Southland Wind Farm.

”We haven’t hidden away from what the project is, and we have provided information as we’ve progressed the project.”

Since May, Contact had hosted six community open days and meetings; kept its website up to date with information, and the project team had made themselves available for any questions via phone and email, the spokesperson said.

Rabbidge said he believed the Southland District Council’s response to the wind farm had been weak.

However, Southland District Mayor Rob Scott said the council had objected to the fast-tracking consent process because it wanted the community to have a voice.

The matter was taken out of the council’s hands when the fast-track process was approved, he said.

“A lot of people expected us to get involved, but we didn’t have any means to do that. It was taken out of our hands.”

A spokesperson for the Environmental Protection Authority said it was currently assessing the Southland Wind Farm consent application.

It would not be involved in the decision-making process, but would provide advice and administrative support for the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel appointed to decide on the fast-track application.