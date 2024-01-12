Inner Wheel still in motion after 100 years

Registered midwife Lisa Rabbidge left, accepts packages of donated hats and socks for the Southland Hospital maternity ward from Invercargill South Inner Wheel club, from second left, president Norma Anderson, and club members Elaine Nicolson-Winter, Diana Cade, Beth McNeill and Jackie Hunter.

When Invercargill South Inner Wheel club members were looking for a fitting way to mark the international service organisation’s centenary, they knew where to head.

To Southland Hospital’s maternity ward, with 100 packs of little beanies and socks for newborns.

It was a project typical for the club, which has many times supported projects in particular for the very young, unwell and elderly.

Another of its projects lines the walls of the hospital’s main corridor.

Twenty years ago, the club championed the restoration and return of the famous set of art nouveau Hereford ceramic nursery tiles originally donated in 1932, which had been in storage – damaged and broken – following their removal from the previous hospital’s children’s ward.

Invercargill South is one of four Inner Wheel clubs in Invercargill, alongside Invercargill North, Invercargill East, and Invercargill.

Inner Wheel was first formed as a club in Manchester, England, essentially by wives of the city’s Rotarians, and although the connections with Rotary remain strong, Inner Wheel stands as an independent organisation with more than 100,000 members in 102 countries worldwide.

Among the club members handing over the booties and socks on Wednesday was the former world president Beth McNeill, who was a charter member of Invercargill South in 1975.

She went on to serve as national president, and then international president from 1996 to 1997, during which she also helmed one of Inner Wheel’s triennial world conferences in Berlin.

Inner Wheel was one of the largest women’s organisations to have consultative status at the United Nations, which in a recent report highlighted that although volunteerism had been in decline worldwide, volunteers continued to have a highly significant role to play and that, in particular, they stepped up when the world needed them.

Toy Library Federation of New Zealand Toy libraries throughout New Zealand have been struggling to find volunteers.

For her part, Beth McNeill said she saw value in the constancy, and not just emergency-driven, of the support that such clubs could offer.

“The world is always going to need service clubs,’’ she said.

And there was plenty in it for the members themselves. Inner Wheel’s purpose was also to foster friendships.

Though younger members were welcomed, Invercargill South’s member tended to be of retirement age.

Club president Norma Anderson said: “When you’re retired and still have energy, you’ve got to find an outlet.’’

And when some of those outlets led to donations ranging from shower chairs and couches to hospices, pyjamas to children’s wards, wearable silky satin pillow support for post-op breast cancer patients, cute little theatre scrub caps so children going into operations could head for the theatre dressed like the grown-ups – except better because theirs had children’s prints on them – and little coccooned dolls for children arriving at women’s refuges, then so much the better.

Later this year the four Invercargill clubs would make a special rose presentation to Queen’s Park – a red rose that served as Inner Wheel’s symbol.

Its name is In Friendship.