Emergency services rushed to a single-vehicle crash in New River Ferry, early on Thursday morning. (File photo)

A motorist had to be cut free from their car after crashing into a ditch early on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Hughes Rd, New River Ferry in Invercargill shortly after 5am.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the driver was found trapped in their car and had to be cut loose.

The extent of the person’s injuries remains unclear.