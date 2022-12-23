Maritime worker fined $20,000 for drink-driving a digger

When breath tested, a Port Otago worker was more than three times over the limit for operating a vehicle on the road.

A port worker has been fined $20,000 after driving a digger under the influence of alcohol.

On October 17 last year, Digger operator Mark Deans arrived late to work, missed a morning toolbox meeting, failed to report in to his foreman and instead went and replaced another operator stowing away logs when he was not rostered to be working on the digger.

Deans was asked to report to the foreman but declined and said he would report in five minutes.

While stowing, the digger was in a precarious position and tipped over as Deans was lifting and moving logs.

The foreman froze operations and when Deans was exiting the digger he was unsteady on his feet.

He was taken to the break room for observations and given two breath tests, which read at 880 and 830 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. The legal limit is 250 micrograms.

Deans was later sentenced and fined $20,000 after appearing in the Invercargill District Court.

Maritime NZ investigations manager Pete Dwen said Deans breached his responsibilities as a worker by turning up under the influence of alcohol.

"His employer, C3 have steps in place to mitigate against the risk of incidents like these occurring. They include toolbox meetings, and getting staff to check in with the foreman should they be late and miss the toolbox meeting.

“He bypassed all of these processes, knowing he would likely have been too impaired to undertake his job safely,” Dwen said.

"Working under the influence of alcohol is exceptionally dangerous, and Mr Deans continues to suffer ongoing concussion issues as a result of the incident.”

The level of intoxication of Deans was significantly above the limit imposed by the company’s policy, and was over three times the legal limit of breath alcohol for operating a vehicle on the road.