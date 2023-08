Emergency services were called to a smoking car on Dunedin’s Southern Motorway on Saturday

A vehicle broke down on the motorway at Concord and began smoking at around 10.25am on Saturday.

Southbound lanes on the motorway were closed and diversions put in place.

Emergency services were called to the scene and southbound motorists warned to expect delays.