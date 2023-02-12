Six dead after five weekend car crashes

Emergency services have responded to multiple fatal car crashes across the country in the past two days.

Six people have died after five separate car crashes this weekend, with two occurring in Southland.

In the first Southland crash, one person died and another was suffered moderate injuries after two vehicles crashed on Main St, near Cardigan Bay Rd, in Mataura, South of Gore about 3.30am on Saturday.

Two ambulances and one helicopter rushed to the incident, and one patient was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital, St John said.

In the second, police were called to the scene of a crash in North Makarewa Grove Bush Rd, near the intersection with Tussock Creek Rd, about 1am Sunday where the sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is being investigated, police said.

The Southland crashes were two of five fatal crashes around the motu this weekend.

Around 10:20am on Saturday, the Serious Crash Unit was advised of a one-vehicle crash in which one person died, on State Highway 1 in Mangaweka, Manawatū.

Meanwhile, two people died after a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 35, north of Ōpōtiki. A passerby discovered the crashed car at Toatoa, near Opape Rd in the eastern Bay of Plenty about 3.40pm on Saturday and alerted police.

A stop-go worker also died after a vehicle collision at the intersection of Cogswell Rd and SH23 near Raglan, shortly before 8am on Sunday.