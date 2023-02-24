One person injured in two-vehicle crash in Waikerikeri

Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash in Waikerikeri on Friday. (file photo)

One person was transported to hospital after a two-car crash in Waikerikeri early Friday morning.

Emergency services responded to the crash at Cromwell-Clyde Rd around 6.44am.

A police media spokesperson said one person received moderate injuries and was transported to Dunstan Hospital.

Cromwell-Clyde Rd was blocked temporarily while the scene was cleared but is open now.

Fire and Emergency were also at the scene and shift manager Simon Lyford said crews assisted with traffic management.