All in a morning's work: Series of burglaries sparks police investigation in Invercargill

Police are on the hunt for a person dressed all in black wielding a weapon who appears to be at the heart of a series of burglaries around Invercargill.

Before dawn on Wednesday a grey Subaru Legacy sedan was stolen from Tweed St, Detective Constable Pete Smallfield, of Invercargill’s Criminal Investigation Branch, said.

The vehicle was then used in four burglaries between 5.15am and 5.40am at commercial addresses on Yarrow, Leven, Herbert and Windsor streets.

The person appeared to be wielding a screwdriver in the burglary, he said.

Smallfield said the car was found abandoned on Scandrett St off Bluff Rd later in the day.

Supplied Police are looking for any information that can help them find this burglar who smashed through shop window in Invercargill.

“A person dressed in all black, armed with a screwdriver or similar tool, has smashed store front windows and stolen property from these businesses.

“Police are asking anyone who may have been offered, or who has information on who may have, the stolen property to come forward.”

Smallfield asked if anyone had information on the identity of the person in the video above to “please let police know”.

To give information to police, call 105, or make a written report through the police website using ‘Update Report’ and quote file number 230301/7638.