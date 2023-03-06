Teen named in fatal Nightcaps crash, driver remains in hospital
A teenager who died in a fatal two-car crash in Southland has been named.
Dontay Mataatua Wepa-Haora, 19, was a passenger in a car that collided with another on Nightcaps – Ōpio Rd, between Cleghorn Rd and SH96, near Ōpio, just before 3pm on February 21.
Wepa-Haora later died in hospital.
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family at this extremely difficult time,” a police spokesperson said.
The driver of one of the vehicles remained in a critical condition in Christchurch Hospital.
The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene of the collision and police will continue to investigate the incident.