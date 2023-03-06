Police search for alleged victim of assault in Southland park

Police want to speak to the victim of an alleged assault in Mataura on Sunday afternoon. (File photo)

Police are urging the victim of an alleged day-light attack in Mataura to come forward.

Southland police received several calls from members of the public alerting them to an assault happening in Queens Garden at about 3.30pm on Sunday.

Witnesses alleged a man was being attacked by two others in the park, but when police arrived at the scene all three had left the area, a police spokesperson said.

“Police would like to identify and speak to the victim in this matter, and ask that he gets in touch with us,” the spokesperson said.

“We would also like ot hear from any witnesses who have not been in touch with us yet.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact police on 105, or make a report through the police website using Update My Report with the reference file number 230305/4946.