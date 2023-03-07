Emergency services called to caravan crash

Police were called to a caravan that had come off a car and hit a power pole on the Dipton-Winton Highway on Monday night.

Emergency services have assisted with a crash on the Dipton-Winton Highway, in Southland, where a caravan came away from the vehicle towing it and hit a power pole.

The crash occurred at 10.30pm on Monday, a police media spokesperson said.

“There was no injury, apart from to the caravan,” the spokesperson said.

“The power pole was on a bit of a lean and the power company were called out to undertake a safety check.”

Traffic management was in place while the caravan was moved off the road and the power pole was checked.

Fire and Emergency assisted at the scene.