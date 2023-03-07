$60,000 and counting: The glass panels vandals just can't leave alone

Jeff Wiltshire of Kitikiti, left, and Cindy Bernhardt of Gold Coast, Australia, motorcyclists who have travelled the length of the country were disappointed to see the smashed glass panel on their arrival at the signpost on Tuesday.

One day after the glass panelling of one of Aotearoa’s most iconic viewing platforms was fixed, vandals were at it again, sparking stronger security measures from the local council.

The glass panels at the Stirling Point lookout were replaced in December after the viewing platform had been the target of vandals three times since October 2022.

It’s already cost $60,000 to replace the glass panels so far, and the price keeps ticking up, Erin Moogan said, Invercargill City Council’s group manager for infrastructure.

Due to the targeting, the council would have to fork another $10,000 to replace another panel and close the areas again while repairs were under way, so other options are being investigated, Moogan said.

“Because the panels continue to be a target of vandals, we are now having to consider a solution that is potentially not as visually appealing as what has previously been there in order to prevent further damage.

JOHN HAWKINS/Stuff Dutchman Weibe Wakker was one of the latest high-profile visitor to Bluff's Stirling Point sign, completing a three-year journey in July last year from the Netherlands in his converted electric Volkswagon Golf named the "The Blue Bandit".

“It’s a shame the actions of this person or people has resulted in us having to consider changing the aesthetic of Stirling Point, but it’s becoming a very expensive problem that we need to remedy.”

Bluff Community Board chairman Ray Fife said the viewing platform was a drawcard for locals and visitors, but the continued targeting had put a shadow over the area.

“The whole Bluff Community Board is absolutely dumbfounded as to why it has been vandalised yet again.

Craig Hoyle/Stuff Bluff's Stirling Point sign is an iconic tourist destination showing distances to various locations around the globe.

“It’s an iconic spot for visitors to come to and get photos, and it usually looks great, so it’s really disappointing that people continue to cause it damage.”

Moogan and Fife encouraged anyone who sees anything suspicious at Stirling Point, or vandalism to report it to police.