A-maize-ing growth in Southland forage crops

Maize production is expected to ‘’explode’’ in Otago and Southland in the coming years, forage experts say.

Pioneer Otago-Southland area manager Darin Dick said the area planted in maize in the regions had increased to about 300 hectares and it was being grown as far south as Riverton.

“[Maize] will explode down here,’’ Dick said.

“We’ve had 50% growth year-on-year – just imagine where we will be in five years.”

Dick was one of the speakers at a maize forage field day held on the Shallard’s property at Wendon in northern Southland last week.

The event was hosted by Pioneer Brand Products which is the largest maize seed producer in the country.

Johny Shallard, who operates Wendon Creek Contracting, said he had always been interested in growing maize and wanted to “give it a go’’.

But, he had to talk his father Murray into it.

“Dad wasn’t too keen on the crop and didn’t hold much hope for it, but I was determined to make it work,’’ Shallard said.

Due to his father’s disinterest in the crop, Shallard’s paddock selection was limited to just one of two.

Diane Bishop/Stuff Pioneer Otago-Southland area manager Darin Dick, left checks out the maize crop with Johny Shallard and Pioneer South Island regional manager Dave McDonald.

The chosen paddock had been attacked by grass grub the previous summer and the solution was to direct drill it into a variety of green feed grazing oats for the R2 bulls to graze over winter.

Shallard ploughed the paddock in September and left it to fallow for a few weeks to allow it to reset after heavy winter grazing.

The maize was planted on November 7 at a rate of 120,000 seeds a hectare and covered an area of 5ha with row spacings 75cm apart.

Four weeks after planting it received its first dressing of 200kg/ha of urea.

Shallard said many maize crops had failed in Southland in the past, but there had been some major breakthroughs in seed technology in recent years.

“Growing maize in Southland has changed so much from what it was like 20 years ago,’’ Shallard said.

However, many people were sceptical his trial would work because others had tried and failed to establish maize in Southland.

Pioneer South Island regional manager Dave McDonald said the shorter maturing hybrids were well suited to Southland’s cooler climate.

“It [maize] has massive yield potential.

“Some shorter maturing hybrids are capable of 20 tonne plus yields,’’ McDonald said.

McDonald said there were some big maize growers in Otago and Southland who were achieving higher yields than their North Island counterparts.

The crop performed best on warm days over 20C.

Diane Bishop/Stuff The Shallards planted 5 hectares of maize which will be harvested in a few weeks.

He said maize had a big seed, was very easy to establish and could grow ‘’six to 10 inches’’ a day in peak season.

“It’s a rapid grower of bulk quality feed,’’ McDonald said.

Some maize plants produced up to eight cobs.

Maize was three times more efficient than grass at utilising both water and Nitrogen, McDonald said.

Maize was mainly fed to extend lactation in dairy cows and was also fed to beef cattle in feed lots to achieve high weight gains.

He believed the most effective time to feed maize was in the autumn.

McDonald said it was important to harvest maize at the right time, although it had a window of three to four weeks.

He said the ensiling process was the same as it was for grass silage.

Shallard said his maize crop would be harvested in a few weeks and after it was ensiled it would be fed as a supplement to their dairy cows.