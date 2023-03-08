Firefighters called to two-storey house fire in Gore

Emergency services are responding to a house fire in Gore.

Firefighters were called to a house fire in Gore early Wednesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) were alerted to the blaze, at an address on Joseph St, where a two-storey house was in flames about 4:20am.

Fenz shit manager Lyn Crosson said all persons were out of the house straight away and no injuries were reported.

READ MORE:

* Fire causes 'extensive' damage to house in rural Canterbury

* Early morning blaze leaves house gutted in east Otago

* House fire near Maheno, south of Oamaru, extinguished



“The house was well alight on arrival.

“It was a two-storey dwelling and half of the building they were estimating was actually on fire.”

Two engines responded from Gore station and another two were called from Mataura.

“They had to lift the roof iron to gain access into that space, they quite often to do get into that roof space to attack it.”

Crosson said parts of the house were still alight at 5.30am and crews remained at the property to dampen the area.

“They’re still throwing water around and making sure everything is under control.”

The fire investigator had been made aware but Crosson said it’s not believed to be suspicious but was looking at possible cause.

A Police media spokesperson said the road had been blocked off and inquiries were ongoing.