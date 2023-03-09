Smoke rises over Invercargill from a fire at a storage facility.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen billowing in Invercargill as a fire engulfs a storage facility.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at Freight Storage on Lake St by an automated system just after 4.30pm on Thursday.

Smoke could be seen billowing from nearby State Highway 1.

As crews arrived at the scene they found the storage facility “well alight”, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Lyn Crosson said.

READ MORE:

* Large storage facility on fire near Invercargill

* Person dies in Manawatū crash

* Moderate injuries after farm vehicle crashes while doing donuts



More crews from surrounding areas had been called in to assist with efforts to battle the blaze, as well as a command unit from Invercargill, Crosson said.

“Members of the public, if they could stay away from the SH1, Lake St area – there is going to be traffic issues.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Smoke from the well-alight storage facility fills the air.

Police had also been called to the scene to set up cordons and manage traffic, a police spokeswoman said.

Senior constable Colin Johansen said he understood the fire was at the Freight Haulage building and police were contacted at 4.30pm.

Flames could still be seen coming from the building at 5.15pm.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff The fire has engulfed a large storage facility in Invercargill.

Johansen said the fire was well ablaze when police arrived just after 4.30pm, but he was unsure what was inside.

He said as far as he was aware no one had been hurt, which was the main thing, and he believed everyone had been evacuated from the building.

A spokesman for Hato Hone St John said ambulance staff were at the scene monitoring and assisting firefighters. There were no patients at this time, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Smoke from the fire can be seen for some distance.

Neighbours from two houses nearby said they had previously raised concerns about a smell coming from the building.

The neighbours, including Brian and Shona Hibbs, said they had complained about the smell from the building to local councils on numerous occasions during the years, and expressed concerns there could be a fire.

Shona Hibbs said the smell, which she likened to burnt soy, made her feel sick. The smell from the building was intermittent, with wind direction a factor, she said.