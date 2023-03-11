About the south: The arrival of Southland's first locomotive

This year is the 160th anniversary of Southland’s first locomotive.

Lady Barkly was imported from Australia aboard the barque Agnes Holt on July 30, 1863 by James Davies.

It had been built in 1861 for Davies who was then an engineer on the Geelong-Ballarat railway construction.

On August 8, 1863 it was demonstrated in Invercargill making it the first locomotive to run in New Zealand.

“The afternoon of Saturday last witnessed the experimental trip of the first locomotive which has ever snorted along a New Zealand tramway. Wooden rails were laid the length of the Jetty and from one o’clock till five the Lady Barkly was driven up and down, sometimes at a speed of 25 miles an hour with the most complete success by Mr J.R.Davies.”

It began service on its wooden track the following year. A locomotive, Pilgrim, had begun a regular run between Christchurch and Ferrymead on December 1, 1863, the first locomotive to begin service in New Zealand.

Vincent County

Vincent County – now part of Central Otago District – was reputedly named after Vincent Pyke in 1876 as a compliment to his achievements, although the name was possibly derived as much from St Vincent County in New South Wales, which had in turn taken its name from the county of that name in Wales.

Pyke was MP for Dunstan and manager of the Bank of New Zealand in Gore. He was one of those larger-than-life characters who added his weight to every good scheme going.

In 1862, he organised the Goldfields Department, his explorations led to him discovering the route between the West Coast and Lake Wanaka.

He was goldfields warden, later a journalist and promoter of the Central Otago Railway – now the Central Otago Rail Trail.

The Saint part of the name might have been dropped in case it proved too much for Pyke’s already adequate ego.

German settlers

Germans were the largest ethnic group from Europe to settle in New Zealand prior to the First World War.

German settlement started early in the development of Southland with families taking up land around Gore, the men initially working on the railway between Gore and Clinton.

By 1867 there were 61 Germans there, 108 in 1878 and 140 in 1886, mostly sheep farmers, cereal growers and railway construction workers.

Because of flexible European borders, the term ‘German’ was a bit loose and it covered Poles, Prussians and ‘White Russians’.

The name Germantown was used for the settlement on 200 acres acquired by German settler Johann Buchholz. The area is now called Whiterig.

White Russians were ethnic Russians from the west of that country who had opposed the Bolshevik Revolution and fought against the Soviet Red Army.