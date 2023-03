Two people were injured in the collision, a police spokeswoman says.

Two people have been injured after a tractor and tanker collided in Southland.

Police were alerted to the crash just after 3.30pm on Friday on Woodstock Rd in Dacre, about 25 kilometres northeast of Invercargill.

Two people were moderately injured, a police spokeswoman said.

The road was temporarily closed as lines workers fixed a power pole that was involved in the collision.

The road had since reopened, the spokeswoman said.