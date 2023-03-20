A suitcase of energy savings to visit the Chatham Islands

Awarua Synergy general manager Sumaria Beaton gets her suitcase of home heating tips and tricks ready for the Chathams trip.

Armed with a suitcase of tips and a wealth of knowledge, Sumaria Beaton is on a mission to help Aotearoa save money on heat.

Beaton, the general manager for Awarua Synergy, will travel from Invercargill to the Chatham Islands to run workshops with local residents around home insulation and heating, energy efficiency and the importance of avoiding humidity and moisture in homes.

Switching to efficient shower heads, opening windows and ventilating for at least 20 minutes a day, putting backings on curtains and rolling up old towels to prevent draughts can make a big difference in your power bill, Beaton said.

“There’s an average of one tonne of moisture in a typical New Zealand home that’s absorbed into all the wood and throughout the likes of carpet and furniture,” Beaton said

.“Taking some small, achievable steps can make a big difference and help keep homes drier.”

Awarua Synergy has insulated more than 10,000 Southland homes since it was formed in 2005.

HOMED It's cheap, easy and quick to insulate your windows.

Over the past three years Beaton has held workshops across Te Waipounamu and taught Whānau Ora navigators the tips and tricks of bringing your heating bill down.

But Beaton said a trip to Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Islands would be a highlight of her work.

“It’s a bucket-list item.

“I’m also really excited to learn about how people living in the Chathams operate their own homes. They’ll probably educate me on a lot of stuff as well.”

Different areas had different climate peculiarities - such as many parts of Southland having issues with dampness, whereas in Central Otago people had to combat a more bitterly cold, but drier, atmosphere.

Supplied Rēkohu Wharekauri Chatham Islands is one of the most remote areas of Aotearoa.

Beaton was also a member of the Insulation Association of NZ board and the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment energy hardship expert panel and reference group.

Gathering technical information and translating it into everyday language to help households manage their heating was a key part of her work.

“It’s giving people knowledge about how the whole of their house works, so they can figure out the priorities for their household.

“I really enjoy the lightbulb moments for people at workshops, like getting answers to questions they’ve thought about for years.”