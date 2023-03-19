The Southland catchment group working to make Dipton farms carbon neutral

The Greater Dipton Catchment Group presented its biggest project yet at the Carbon Neutral Dipton launch, drafting ways to help lower greenhouse gases on farms.

A Southland group is starting its latest project to balance environmental and economic sustainability through innovative on-farm change.

The Greater Dipton Catchment Group is working with five farmers to brainstorm ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions on their farms.

About 50 people gathered at the Dipton Golf Club last week for the launch of the group's biggest project, which will be trialled on three sheep and beef farms and two dairy farms.

Group chairperson Lynden Prebble said the project, funded by Thriving Southland and the Ministry for Primary Industries, was farmer-driven and the start of Dipton becoming carbon-neutral.

“We want to be at the forefront, not put our head in the sand, because climate change isn’t going away.”

Four of the farmers took part in a panel discussion and Q&A at the launch.

“I think this whole project is about raising awareness and giving people options,” Castle Downs sheep and beef farmer Brian Russell said.

Over the next few months, the farmers will come up with ideas on how they can ensure their farms are more environmentally friendly.

Dipton sheep and beef farmer Chris Stewart said upskilling and having a conversation around opportunities was important.

“Especially with succession planning going on.

“Being open to change was important, and the future was exciting.”

At the event, Agrimagic farm consultant Chris Beatson spoke about how to mitigate greenhouse gases and forestry consultant Don Frengley talked about using forestry to lower carbon emissions.

Both Beatson and Frengley will work alongside the farmers to come up with ways to lower emissions by planting trees, retiring or intensifying different areas of properties, changing livestock numbers or policies.

Project manager Alexis Wadworth said once the reports and reviews were back, information would be shared with the community.

“This is expected to happen from May onwards, but keep an eye on the Carbon Neutral Dipton Facebook page for updates.”