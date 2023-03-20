Bathurst Resources open day offers a chance to tour the mines

Bathurst Resources offers free tours as well as other family-friendly activities for its upcoming open day.

Southland’s coal mining company is hosting an open-day to see its environmental management and mining operations in action.

Bathurst Resources will open to the public on April 2 for people to have a hands-on experience of what the industry involves.

The day will include free bus tours of the Takitimu mine, a mini digger and mini jeeps to drive, face painting, colouring competitions, a wood chipping demonstration and two bouncy castles.

There will also be a gold coin sausage sizzle to fundraise for the Ohai Nightcaps Rugby Club.

South Island domestic operations manager Paul Matheson said it was a day to learn about Bathurst Resources, its operations, and to join in activities and family entertainment.

“We are keen to showcase how we return mined areas to farmland, and create wetlands and native vegetation.

“This is part of our sustainability commitment to the community.”

The free 45-minute bus tours would explore the mine site, to look at environmental work and mining machinery at work.

Visitors could book a bus tour at the booking office on site. Tours leave every 15 minutes, from 10.15am, the last one at 4pm.

A Hato Hone St John ambulance would also be at the open day to demonstrate first aid, show how a defibrillator works, and other life-saving equipment.

Giveaways and prizes will be up for grabs, including native plants, fuel vouchers, and a family pass to the Bill Richardson Museum.

Matheson said information about Takitimu and Bathurst Resources would be on display, and job or career enquiries were welcome.