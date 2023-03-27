All Blacks greats to saddle up for 250km charity ride

The annual charity bike for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter is almost here. (File photo)

Swapping the rugby ball for bicycles, three All Blacks legends are hitting the road for charity.

World Cup champions former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, Mils Muliaina and Jimmy Cowan are preparing for a 250 kilometre ride from Queenstown to Invercargill to raise money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

The group are taking on the challenge in a bid to raise money for the Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride on Friday May 12.

With a combined 299 test caps to their name, the trio will join 80 other riders in a quest to raise funds for the Lakes District Air Rescue Trust.

READ MORE:

* Rescue helicopter trust disappointed by Southland councils' stance

* Invercargill bank manager took up cycling to support charity bike ride

* Olympic cyclists to support southern charity bike ride



, who was also a Westpac ambassador, said it was going to be a huge day and a huge ride.

“The rescue choppers are really important to me and my family because they’re always there when you need them, whatever you’re doing around the country.

“They give people peace of mind that help is never far away, so it’s great to be able to give something back by raising money to keep them flying.

“It’ll be great having Mils and Jimmy alongside me for support, although I’m sure there will be some good-natured ribbing out there on the road as well.”

Supplied Former All Blacks captain and Westpac ambassador Richie McCaw will join fellow 2011 World Cup winners Mils Muliaina and Jimmy Cowan on the annual 250km Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride on Friday 12 May.

Participants of the challenge raised $44,000 in last year’s ride, taking the overall total to $755,000 since the event began.

Organiser and Westpac New Zealand Otago and Southland regional manager Phil Taylor said having the All Blacks legends participate would be a huge fundraising boost for the local chopper trust.

“The Lakes District Air Rescue Trust flew 640 missions last year, saving dozens of lives and making a huge difference to so many families in the region.

“Every dollar raised in our Chopper Appeal month of May will help them continue that lifesaving service, which is why we’re so grateful to anyone who gets involved in this great event.”

The Chopper Appeal Bike Ride will start before dawn at Westpac’s Frankton branch and wind its way southward via Gore, finishing up at Westpac Invercargill around 5.30pm.

Donations were welcome via the Westpac Chopper Appeal Bike Ride 2023 - Givealittle.