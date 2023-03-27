Dairy farmer claims NZ young farmer spot in fourth attempt

Hugh Jackson shows hurdling skills as he contests the regional final on Saturday.

After four attempts Southland dairy farmer Hugh Jackson has been crowned Otago Southland Young Farmer of the Year securing a place in the national grand final.

“I’ve had a few goes and quickly realised that taking out the win isn’t a given. You have to put in the work, so I’m stoked that my prep this year really paid off," Jackson, 24, said.

The Thornbury Young Farmers member said he would be enjoying the lead-up to what was one of the primary sector’s biggest events, the grand final.

“It will be a full-on few months preparing for the grand final. I’m really looking forward to the challenge, I’ll be learning as much as I can between now and July.”

READ MORE:

* Field crowned Otago Southland regional winner

* Long wait ends in celebration for Thornbury Young Farmers' Club

* Young Farmers contestants putting in the practise



He will be competing against six other regional winners from throughout New Zealand at Timaru in July.

Three other regional finalists have yet to be decided for what is considered the most prestigious farming award in the country.

A crowd of more than 150 watched Jackson and his fellow contestants take part in a range of activities at the Strath Taieri A and P Showgrounds on Saturday.

The head-to-head contests were a major highlight – working side-by-side, contestants had 30 minutes to build a stand for a tank, plumb a pipe to a trough, and bridge the pipe over the creek.

“The head-to-heads were great and a lot of fun, they had the right amount of challenge versus being achievable within a short timeframe,” Jackson said.

Supplied/Stuff The smile of a winner: Hugh Jackson shows his delight after his victory on Saturday.

“The organising committee did an awesome job putting together these challenges.”

Other Thornbury Young Farmer members James Fox placed second, and Cameron Smith third.

Twins Zoe and Millar McElrea won the Otago Southland Junior Young Farmers of the Year for the third year in a row.

The Three Western Girls team made up of Sierra Bennett, Elly Hurley and Sophie Parris from Hauroko Valley Primary School were the Otago Southland AgridKidsNZ winners.

Runner-up in the AgriKidsNZ contest was the Southern Boys team made up of Sam Horrell, Oliver Chamberlain and Tomas Clarke, also from Hauroko Valley Primary School.

In third place was Team NSC from Northern Southland College made up of Georgia Taylor, Tori Van De Scott and Angus McFadzien. They have also been invited to July’s Young Farmer of the Year grand final.

Flynn Hill and Shamus Young from Blue Mountain College placed second in the Otago Southland Junior Young Farmer of the Year competition.

New Zealand Young Farmer board chair Jessie Waite said the grand final was shaping up to be one of the best yet.

“We’re starting to get a glimpse of the impressive array of skills and talent coming through with the next generation of young farmers.”