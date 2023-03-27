Pre-season baseline neurological testing subsidised for Southland sports players

The ongoing effects of concussion cost Peter Rikiriki his job and family. He suffered too many hits to the head while playing amateur rugby league. Now he's speaking out, warning others to take concussion seriously.

Rugby Southland and The Headache Clinic have teamed up to help players make sure their brain health is prioritised this season.

The homegrown Southland clinic specialises in headaches, migraines and concussions, a common issue for sports players across Aotearoa.

In a bid to help prevent the long-term impacts of concussions, Rugby Southland and the Clinic will host its second annual testing session at ILT Stadium on Wednesday, providing an opportunity for players to have their medical and neurological baseline tested and recorded.

The testing provides a normal, healthy function recorded while the individual is well, providing a reference point and significantly reducing the risk of long-term damage following a future concussion.

STUFF Up to 1500 people in New Zealand suffer from mild traumatic brain injury, or concussion, every year.

Between 1997 and 2019, concussions presented to emergency departments have increased threefold, and continue to dominate headlines.

The Headache Clinic founder Helen Tufui said it was crucial for sports teams to put their players’ health first.

“The effects of long-term concussion can be devastating, and it’s avoidable,” she said.

“Baseline testing is an important tool that helps identify and manage head injuries, such as concussions, which are all too common in contact sport.

supplied/Nelson Mail Founder of the Headache Clinic Helen Tufui says teams need to look after their players brain health.

“With offering a significant discount to all who attend, we’d like to get to the place where testing can be available to anyone that plays contact sport nationwide.”

Attendees will receive a comprehensive baseline test that includes a range of cognitive and physical assessments, with results being provided to each player and held on a national database to manage any potential head injuries that may occur during the season.

Rugby Southland chief executive officer Steve Mitchell said the organisation was thrilled to be partnering with The Headache Clinic to offer this vital service to players.

“By investing in baseline testing, we can better protect our players and give them the support they need to perform at their best and help with their future health,” he said.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Rugby Southland chief executive officer Steve Mitchell is “thrilled” to partner with The Headache Clinic.

Tufui said she was proud to be working with Rugby Southland to help protect the health and wellbeing of contact sport players in the community.

“We are passionate about using our expertise to keep players safe on and off the field,” she said.

The sessions will cost $10, includes 10 steps and takes 20 minutes to complete.

The event will be held at ILT Stadium on Wednesday 29 March from 3pm – 7pm.