Takitimu mine open day a 'flaming success'

A coal shovelling competition, a grand tour and a lolly scramble has made for a fun day at the Takatimu mine.

More than 1200 people came out an open day on Sunday to bear witness to the developing mine near Nightcaps, just north of Invercargill. The mine has been under development since 2017.

The coal from Takitimu is mostly used in food and dairy processing across Southland and South Canterbury, and was expected to extract about 227,000 tonnes of coal for the year ending in June.

Paul Matheson, South Island domestic operations manager for Bathurst Resources, said for the mine’s neighbours it was a chance to get into the thick of what the mine’s future was, and have a fun day out.

READ MORE:

* Bathurst Resources open day offers a chance to tour the mines

* Hundreds of thousands of tonnes of coal under Southland forestry block

* Priceless DOC dog's rescue comes in at $80k and counting



Site rehabilitation started in 2017, which to date involved 50 hectares of rehabilitated land, 3000 native plantings, and the creation or enhancement of three wetlands.

“It was an out-and-out success, a flaming good day, a fun day,” Matheson said.

“They loved to see the mine operating. By the time we were dropping them off, we got a round of applause. I was receiving texts until late last night.”

MEGAN GRAHAM/Stuff Dozens of children scramble for lollies.

Among the highlights was an impromptu coal shovelling competition, in which the winner shovelling 100kg of coal from one digger bucket to another in just over a minute.

As well as a lolly scramble which ended with more than 50 children tackling the MC Patrick Phelps to the ground.

However, more serious topics were up for discussion during the mine tours, such as the benefits of imported coal versus Southland coal.

But the verdict was clear, Matheson said.

“Definitely, 100 per cent produce it locally.”