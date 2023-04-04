Police to investigate deer shot dead at Gore deer park

The deer at Bannerman Park are a popular attraction in Gore.

The shooting of deer at a park in Gore has sparked a police investigation.

A 4-year-old hind was found shot dead at Bannerman Park on Tuesday, a Facebook post from Gore District Council stated.

Bannerman Park is a family-friendly scenic park with walkways, gardens and a deer park located in the township of Gore.

The council’s post detailed “tragic news” that one of the young female deer was discovered dead after being shot.

“She had been shot with a rifle sometime over the weekend,” the post said.

“Sadly, it doesn’t appear to have been a clean shot.”

On Tuesday morning, representatives of the Gore District Council, police and the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association visited the site, a council spokesperson said.

Acting Senior Sergeant Gary Iddenton said an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

“The park is used by the community and surrounded by several residential houses, and police want to hear from anyone who might have information about the incident,” a spokesperson for police said.

Supplied One of the hinds at the deer park in Bannerman Park has been found dead.

The secretary for the Gore and Districts branch of the New Zealand Deerstalkers Association said they didn’t want to comment, and it was up to the police now to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

The hind was born and lived her entire life at the deer park, the post stated.

“We’ve also got Romeo, our resident stag, and a fawn there.”

The council’s parks team was considering installing security cameras in the area and other parks following the incident.

Police urged anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious to contact police by ringing 105 quoting the event number P054188136, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.