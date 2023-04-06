Driver in serious condition following crash on Te Anau highway

Emergency services were called to a crash on the Te Anau Mossburn Highway that left a driver with serious injuries.

A man was reported to be in serious condition following a crash on the Te Anau Mossburn Highway on Wednesday night.

A police media spokesperson said he was the driver and sole occupant of a car which rolled at about 10.25pm.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Mau Barbara said when crews arrived, the patient was complaining of lower back and neck pain.

“The crews didn’t move him because of the back pain, so they waited for ambulance to arrive.”

A Hato Hone StJohn media spokesperson said one ambulance responded to the crash and transported the patient to Kew Hospital in Invercargill.