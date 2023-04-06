Train and vehicle collide in Bluff, no injuries

Emergency services rushed to a collision between a vehicle and a train in Bluff. (File photo)

The driver of a ute that collided with a train has had a lucky escape.

Emergency services were called to the scene near Greenpoint Rd on Bluff Highway State Highway 1 just after 3pm after a ute tried to cross a train track in a paddock towards the water, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Mau Barbara said

Firefighters arrived to find the driver was not trapped in the vehicle, but the ute had flipped and landed in a ditch, he said.

The driver wasn’t hurt, but an ambulance was sent to check them over, a Hato Hone St John spokesperson said.