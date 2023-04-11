Mataura’s water treatment plant is getting a multimillion dollar makeover

Multimillion dollar upgrades to ensure Mataura’s water meets national drinking water standards have begun.

The Mataura water treatment plant was built in the 1960s with much of its equipment now reaching the end of its useful life, Three Waters Asset manager Matt Bayliss said.

The upgrades, which were budgeted for $3.5 million, will ensure the plant kept up with current technology, as well as ensuring health and safety requirements were met for chemical storage and national drinking water requirements, Bayliss said.

"As you can imagine, there's been quite a lot of advancement in automation and monitoring.”

The upgrade included installing an ultraviolet system, replacing and upgrading the old pipework, pumps and other mechanical equipment, and modernising all the electrical controls.

The existing treatment process involved chemical coagulation, which bound particles in the water to make their removal easier, plus sand filtration followed by chlorine and caustic treatment for pH correction, Bayliss said.

"While the existing treatment process meets New Zealand drinking water standard requirements, adding a UV treatment system will provide an extra layer of protection over and above the minimum requirements.”

The Gore District Council considered alternatives to the upgrade, such as supplying Mataura with drinking water from Gore’s supply or building a new plant, but refurbishing was the best option for the township’s needs, Bayliss said.

Work started at the Doctor's Rd site near the end of last year and was expected to be completed by October, however, as work ramped up the capacity of the plant would be impacted.

Two new filters were to be placed in the plant on Monday, April 17, but that should have a minimal impact of Mataura’s drinking supply, Bayliss said.

"We expect to be able to keep up with demand given we are past the summer peak demand period.

“However, if demand starts exceeding what we can treat, we may have to ask residents to conserve water.”

He said there would be times they needed to shut down the treatment plant, for short periods up to eight hours.

"During this time, we will be operating off the treated water stored in our reservoirs.

“Consequently, we aren't expecting any impact on the supply to residents."