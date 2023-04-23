Young Southland swimmer is one to look out for says head coach

Murihiku Swimming Club member Joseph Koroiadi, 16, won various medals and broke Southland records at the recent national age-group swimming championships.

Southland swim coach Jeremy Duncan and swimmer Joseph Koroiadi made a massive splash at the national age-group swimming championships (NAGS) two weeks ago.

Held in Hawke’s Bay, the age group competition brought hundreds of swimmers from around the country to the week-long event.

The 16-year-old swimmer performed impressively throughout the week bringing home a win and a number of second and third placings.

Koroiadi came first in the 17- 18 year old 200 meter backstroke, which saw him break the open men’s Southland 200m backstroke record in the process.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Swimming Southland held a clinic on Saturday at Splash Palace, Invercargill, which hosted Olympic swimmers Zac Reid and Erika Fairweather, (both in centre), taking the young swimmers through a coaching clinic.

He got third in the 17-year-old men’s 100m backstroke and second in the men’s 50m backstroke, another Southland open men’s record that Koroiadi beat.

Coming home after having broken two open men’s Southland records has been gratifying for head coach Duncan, who has been coaching Koroiadi since he was five.

“We taught him to swim as a five-year-old, and so he’s only 16, but because of his birthday, he has to swim up an age group,” Duncan said.

For Duncan, it is nice to see the young swimmer’s “commitment to his craft” and “work ethic” be recognised at the championship.

Duncan said Koroiadi was “absolutely” a swimmer to keep your eye on.

Koroiadi said NAGS was “absolutely fantastic” and his favourite part was achieving his first title.

He has been chasing a title since he started competitive racing and said he was “so excited” he could barely talk after he won.

Swimming was something that fell into Koroiadi’s lap rather than something he pursued.

“It started off with swimming lessons and then my coach Jeremy saw me swimming and gave my mum a card,” Koroiadi said.

“Now I’m swimming.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Murihiku Swimming Club member Joseph Koroiadi, 16, training on Saturday.

Koroiadi is part of Murihiku Swimming Club which he said was “really great” and had helped get him to national meets.

His training involves seven sessions a week, plus two gym workouts, keeping him busy.

Koroiadi said he can’t wait for August to come around, when the next national age-group championships will be held in the Bay of Plenty and he can catch up with his friends again.

Koroiadi attended the Swimming Southland clinic on Saturday at Splash Palace, which hosted Olympic swimmers Zac Reid and Erika Fairweather.

The aim of the clinic was about getting the kids to learn drills and skills from Reid and Fairweather, and get some tips on how to get faster, Duncan said.

Duncan said it was nice for the kids to learn from these people and maybe aspire to be as good as them one day.

The clinic was one of three lined up throughout the year and have been endorsed by Swimming New Zealand.

The clinics are part of a development pathway for Swimming Southland’s 12 and under and 13 and over swimmers.