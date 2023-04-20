Licensing trust gives $500k boost for museum redevelopment

The Southland Museum and Art Gallery closed permanently in 2018 due to earthquake safety concerns for the building.

A major rebuild of Invercargill’s museum has received a funding boost from the Invercargill Licensing Trust (ILT) Foundation, the first external funding received for the project.

The foundation has given $500,000 to the Invercargill City Council’s $39.4 million project, known as Project 1225, to develop a new 3550m2 museum at Queens Park, with an art storage facility at Tisbury and a new home for the city’s tuatara.

Trust chairperson Paddy O’Brien said the trust had a proud history of supporting key facilities and landmarks in Invercargill.

READ MORE:

* Invercargill deputy mayor wants museum collection removed to fast-track rebuild

* Visitor numbers at Invercargill’s temporary museum and art gallery waning

* Invercargill City Council identifies $52m museum spend as best option



“We’re thrilled to continue this tradition by kick-starting the funding for Project 1225. We understand the importance of preserving our history and cultural heritage, and we know the new museum will be a valuable asset for our community.

“We are encouraged by the progress to date and look forward to the museum’s completion, knowing it will provide a space for local families and visitors alike, to experience and share our rich history.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill Licensing Trust chair Paddy O’Brien says the new museum will be a valuable asset for the community.

The project has been named “Project 1225” to reflect the completion date for the base build, December 2025, after which a fit-out would be undertaken. The museum will open to the public in the second half of 2026.

Council chief executive Michael Day said the project was beginning to gain traction and the funding would keep the momentum going.

“This grant shows us our community is just as excited about Project 1225 as we are. We are incredibly grateful that ILT has backed us in this venture.”

Robyn Edie A new "Tuatarium" in Queens Park will be built as part of the redevelopment.

Council group manager leisure and recreation Steve Gibling said the museum rebuild team had a lot of great ideas and the funding would go a long way to implementing them.

“We know the community want a museum open and with every one of these milestones, we get a few steps closer to that being a reality.”

The Southland Museum and Art Gallery closed permanently in 2018 due to earthquake safety concerns.