Elusive stoat's capture maintains island's predator free status

Chalky Island/Te Kakahu-O-Tamatea in Fiordland which has been kept predator free.

Chalky Island/Te Kākahu-O-Tamatea in Fiordland, home to several endangered species, has been kept predator free with the capture of a stoat following a major biodiversity response.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) announced a stoat first identified in August 2022, was found dead in a trap late last week.

Stoats are known to be voracious predators, killing and eating a wide variety of native species.

“Responding to this incursion has been a major task involving many people. It’s an exciting day to see all the work pay off and to have this positive result.” DOC incident controller Rebecca Teele said.

READ MORE:

* From the $100 bill to a Canterbury valley: Missing mohua return after 20-year absence

* ‘Cheeky little rascal’ Tutū the kākāpō dies

* Forty percent of kea in South Island study killed by predators



Chalky Island/Te Kākahu-O-Tamatea had been predator free since 1999 with the threatened species including Te Kākahu skink, kākāpō, mohua, tīeke, and little spotted kiwi.

Teele said stoats were known to significantly impact young kiwi, the near flightless tīeke, ground dwelling skinks, and hollow nesting birds such as kākā, kakariki and mohua.

“Because of this, it was crucial for DOC to get on top of the situation as soon as possible,” Teele said.

Department of Conservation/Supplied A stoat trap.

“A full incursion response was initiated involving trapping experts, dog handlers with trained conservation dogs, trail cameras, and evolving trapping and lure techniques to try and capture the stoat.

“Scat found by the dog teams had been DNA analysed, indicating only a single, male stoat was present on the island. Armed with all this information we were able to paint a picture of the incursion and respond accordingly.”

Teele said stoats were elusive hunters with the Te Kākahu animal proving no exception.

“Multiple trail cameras captured footage of it investigating traps – but never entering. To have it caught in eight months is an achievement.

“This is a huge win - but we can’t take our foot off the pedal now.”

Scat has been found on nearby Passage Island indicating another male stoat could be present.

“This is one of the highest priority sites for biodiversity in Fiordland, and it’s crucial we do everything we can to protect the vulnerable species living there,” Teele said.