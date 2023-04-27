Person taken to hospital in serious condition after workplace incident

Emergency services were called to a workplace incident in Invercargill which left a person in serious condition. An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle leave McCallums Group on Otepuni Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

A person was in a serious condition after being injured in a workplace incident at McCallums Group dry cleaners in Invercargill on Wednesday.

A Hato Hone St John media spokesperson said crews were called to the incident at 12.55pm and responded with an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.

“We assessed and treated one patient who was transported to Southland Hospital in a serious condition.”

In an emailed statement, a police spokesperson said they “responded to a workplace incident on Otepuni Avenue, Newfield”.

In a written statement, a Worksafe media spokesperson said they had been notified of the incident and were making initial inquiries.

“This is not an investigation at this stage.”

McCallums Group was also home to Linen Master & Apparel Master.

On Wednesday afternoon, Group Linen manager Errol Proffit said they were still assessing the situation, and the company was not in a position to make a statement.