Bat populations continue to decline except in protected areas, a new report shows

Aotearoa's only land mammals, the lesser short and long-tailed bats, are doing well with help, but on their own it's a different story.

The two rare native pekapeka (bat) species are only doing well in places under intensive predator control, confirms the latest threat classification report published by the Department of Conservation today.

Since the last threat assessment five years ago, bat populations have continued to decline, but in areas where predators such as rats, stoats and possums are successfully suppressed, populations were growing.

Short-tailed bats are an ancient species found only in a handful of locations across Southland, Northland, Taranaki and the East Cape.

READ MORE:

* Native bats, including 'Bird of the Year' 2021, regionally threatened in Auckland

* At-risk 'fiesty' bats find a safe haven in Pureora Forest

* National Portrait: Colin O'Donnell – the man who saves the world



Colin O'Donnell/Supplied The Long-tailed bat has the highest threat ranking in Aotearoa.

They use their folded wings to scrabble on the forest floor, where they spend considerable time.

It’s counterparts the long-tailed bat are widespread throughout mainland New Zealand and on islands and are found near urban centres such as Auckland and Hamilton.

They’re most seen as they fly at dusk along forest edges and riverbanks.

The Department of Conservation’s principal scientist and lead author of the report, Dr Colin O’Donnell, said although the overall picture for the pekapeka remained serious, it was pleasing to see solid progress in some locations.

Supplied/DOC Colin O'Donnell is the Department of Conservation’s principal scientist.

“In places like the Eglinton valley in Fiordland, and Pureora, Whirinaki and Rangataua forests in central North Island, we’re seeing bat numbers continue to grow in response to effective predator control,” O’Donnell said.

“In the Eglinton valley, the long-tailed bat population is increasing by an average of 4% per year and short-tailed bats by 8%, while at Pureora, short-tailed bats are increasing by 10%.

“It’s a different story in areas without predator control, where bat populations are likely to be declining at 5-9% each year.”

The biggest threats to bats were introduced predators and clearance of lowland forest and large old trees where bats roost.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Wind farms have been identified as a threat to bat habitats.

The report also points to threats that have been increasing since 2017 from infrastructure projects such as rural subdivisions, roads and wind farms in bat habitats.

Climate change was another emerging threat likely to cause increased pressure from predators and changes to forests where bats live, O’Donnell said.

“On the plus side, there is increasing public interest in native bats and involvement of councils, iwi and community groups in monitoring and protecting their local bat populations.”

H Edmonds/Supplied The Short-tailed bats have been doing well in predator controlled locations.

Long-tailed bats have the highest threat ranking of Threatened-Nationally Critical, while the northern and southern lesser short-tailed bats are considered to be Threatened-Nationally Vulnerable and Threatened-Nationally Increasing respectively.

The central lesser short-tailed bat is considered At Risk-Declining, and another species of the short-tailed bats named the greater short-tailed bat has been classed at data deficient as it hasn’t been seen since 1967.