Invercargill couple in tears after $17.25 million Powerball win

A lucky couple from Invercargill have claimed their prize of $17.25 million Powerball First Division.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, bought a Powerball ticket early Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t until after the draw that evening that they remembered to check it.

“I logged in and checked my ticket, not thinking about it. But when I saw my numbers line up, followed by the words ‘Major Prize Winner,’ I immediately showed my husband,” the wife said.

“I didn’t even really see how much it was, but he stared at the screen, looked at me, and said, ‘Do you know how much that is?’

“I was completely oblivious. I thought it said $17,000. When he told me it was $17m, I just said, ‘oh my gosh’,” the woman said.

After realising they were New Zealand’s latest multi-millionaires, the couple sat like “stunned mullets” before bursting into laughter, followed by tears.

“I’m surprised I didn’t have a heart attack!” the man said.

“We struggled to keep a straight face in front of our children. They kept asking what was going on.

“We were buzzing, you could feel it in the air.”

With their prize officially claimed, the couple are looking forward to the future.

“The win is going to help our family so much,” the woman said.

“After everything calms down a bit, we’d like to celebrate somewhere nice with the kids, but we plan to keep working and living life like normal.”

The Invercargill win was the second biggest in the country since the start of the year.

A $23.5m win was claimed in Auckland from Quay St Countdown.

Two other Auckland wins included an $8.5m and $4.3m, both claimed through MyLotto.

A big win in Hamilton saw a ticket holder take home $10.5m as well as a $15.5m winner in Canterbury, while a lucky player in Porirua had seven million new reasons to smile following their life-changing win.