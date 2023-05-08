On the beach and behind the scenes: The best of Southland's surf life-saving announced

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Otago/Southland Awards of Excellence have been announced. (File photo)

On the beach, behind the scenes and in the games, the best of Otago and Southland surf lifesavers will be announced later this month.

The finalists for Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Otago/Southland Awards of Excellence for the summer of 2022 have been announced.

These awards not only acknowledge the skills, commitment and effort put in by surf lifesavers who ensure the safety of beach goers, but also recognise those who have trained others, managed administration and participated in surf sports throughout the 2022/23 season.

While the nation’s beach goers typically see the red and yellow volunteers protecting the front line, Surf Life Saving’s Southern Regional Manager Stu Bryce said there’s so much more that happens behind the scenes to make sure the shore and surf are safe.

”It’s recognising a lot more than just red and yellows on the beach,” Bryce said.

“It encompasses a whole range of our membership, so for some they will be becoming lifeguards and others who have done a fair hunk of time.

Mary-Jo Tohill/Stuff A women's surf event has been held at the Kaka Point Surf Life Saving Club. (File photo)

And then there were the volunteers. “There’s some people who are not actually lifeguards in the movement but do a whole lot of other stuff which allows the lifeguards to do their job.”

The awards will bring together Surf Life Saving Clubs from across the South Island, including Oreti, Kaka Point, Warrington, St Kilda, St Clair and Brighton.

Clubs from Kaka Point and Oreti made their marks on almost every finalist list this year, with Kaka Point’s Doug Henderson and Fiona Wilkinson making a run for this year’s surf official and coach respectively.

Rookie lifeguard of the year had Kaka Point’s Olivia Harrex and Oreti’s Tim O’Brien make the cut, and Oreti’s Same Webster and Kaka Point’s Trent Dickie were on the list for lifeguard of the year.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Thejana Munasinghe,10, plays at the Oreti Beach, Invercargill. (File photo)

Bryce said it was heartening to see so many members being acknowledged for their commitment.

“The amount of time they’ve dedicated to serving the community is truly inspiring, which makes judging very difficult as every finalist has demonstrated unwavering support to their clubs throughout the season.”

There were thousands of hours that went into patrolling, preparing and training to make sure the club’s member was ready if the worst happened, so having a chance to support and acknowledge their commitment was important, Bryce said.

“After a couple of years of restrictions, our Otago and Southland teams had a busy season keeping New Zealanders safe despite challenging surf conditions.

“We want to thank all members who worked tirelessly on the front lines patrolling beaches and behind the scenes, making sure everything ran smoothly.”

This year’s awards ceremony will take place from 5.30pm at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin on May 19.