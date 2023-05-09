Invercargill seeks new councillor after complaints of inappropriate conduct

The hunt will officially begin on Thursday on for Nigel Skelt’s replacement, after he stepped down from the Invercargill City Council last week.

A by-election has been triggered, creating "a unique opportunity" for "anyone who believes they will best serve the community", council deputy electoral officer Michael Morris said on Tuesday.

Skelt’s resigned following accusations of inappropriate behaviour. He handed in his resignation on Thursday as calls were made for him to step down as a councillor after a teenage staff member of ILT Stadium Southland made a complaint of inappropriate conduct against him while he was the general manager.

The teenager said Skelt suggested she would be keen to jelly wrestle naked, as she was a “bikini and beach type of girl”.

READ MORE:

* 'You'd be keen to do that naked': Complaint against Invercargill councillor revealed

* Nigel Skelt resigns as general manager of Stadium Southland 'on medical grounds and personal reasons'

* Less than 25 per cent voter turnout for Invercargill Licensing Trust by-election



He also shared this sentiment with others later, and the teen said Skelt had made her sit in his chair and knelt down beside her as he made her read aloud a few titles from a confidential presentation about the museum project he was spearheading.

A settlement of $3000 for the teenager was quietly negotiated by mayor Nobby Clark.

Due to Skelt’s resignation, Electoral Act 2001 required a by-election to be held, which had been marked down for August.

Morris said nominations for candidates would open on Thursday and would close at noon on June 8, with election day to be held on August 4.

Voting papers were expected to start arriving in mailboxes from July 13.

“This is a unique opportunity for people to put their hand up to join our established councillors in representing the Invercargill District,” Morris said.

“I encourage anyone who believes they will best serve the community to seek nominations and become a candidate.”

The top five candidates behind those who were voted on to council in 2022 were Graham Lewis [6269 votes], Terry King [6108], Kerry Hapuku [5645], Rebecca Amundsen [5592] and Lisa Tou-McNaughton [5487].

Skelt was the highest polling councillor with 8390 votes.

Skelt left his position at the stadium in April citing medical grounds and personal reasons.