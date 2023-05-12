Young tītī stranded about Southland as stormy weather takes them off-guard

Young tītī are being found stranded inland and around the coast of Southland and Otago after being caught off-guard by the stormy weather.

Storms at the bottom of the South Island have left large numbers of tītī landing – or crash-landing – inland and along the Southland and Otago coast.

The Department of Conservation has responded to calls to collect up to 150 tītī stranded in different parts of northern Southland.

John McCarroll, the department’s operations manager for Murihiku, said young seabirds which have recently left the nest were getting caught out by stormy weather.

READ MORE:

* Māori trustee Tina Nixon shares the pull of heading back to Kahuariki Ernest Island

* Cantabrians urged to look out for threatened seabirds plummeting from the sky

* Post Covid-19 challenges for new Murihiku DOC manager



“At this time of year, young birds are beginning to fledge and begin their journey to the Northern Hemisphere,” McCarroll said.

“It is not uncommon for young birds to encounter difficulties as they don’t yet have the experience or strength to navigate rough windy weather.”

RIchard Gill/Department of Conservation Fauna biodiversity technical support officer Lynn Adams holds a young tītī in 2009. (File photo)

It’s thought that the recent long spells of fine and settled weather has left the birds, also known as sooty shearwaters, or muttonbirds, lacking the opportunity to develop and strengthen their muscles, which means more than usual were getting into strife, McCarroll said.

“As they are a seabird, once they land inland they are unable to take flight again without the necessary lift provided by ocean breezes,” he said.

McCarroll said some tītī may not survive.

And while that may be upsetting, particularly for people who come across them in their backyards, they should not take them into their homes and try to support them.

As wild seabirds, doing so would cause them great stress, McCarroll said.

“If people find tītī in their backyard and they feel confident in doing so, they should transport them in a cardboard box to their nearest beach.

“Gloves are recommended to ensure the handling does not affect the waterproof coating on the birds’ feathers.”

However, if people find any tītī at the beach it’s best to leave them where they are.

Supplied Tītī are seabirds and should be returned to the coast if found inland. (File photo)

“The beach is the best place for them as it’s their natural habitat and gives them the best chance to rest and recover,” McCarroll said.

Mana whenua were supportive of the approach, he said.

“The chair of the Rakiura Tītī committee is happy with the direction the department is taking with its response to this event.”

Bird drop-offs have also been arranged for locations in Invercargill, Gore, Winton, Garston, Queenstown and Alexandra.

If tītī are found, the department urged people to contact 0800 DOC HOT for details on locations and times.