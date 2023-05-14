Fire engulfs trucks at Southland transport hub overnight

Firefighters have worked to extinguish two trucks that were burning in a transport hub in Southland.

Firefighters have battled to control a fire that engulfed two trucks at a Southland transport hub on Saturday.

Crews were called to Herberts Transport Ltd on Seaward Rd in Edendale just before 7pm on Saturday after receiving reports a truck was alight in the yard, a police spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Lyn Crosson said back up was called for after crews saw two trucks were “well alight”.

The trucks were well away from buildings, she said, and crews were able to gain control of the blaze after 8pm.

A fire investigator was called to assess the circumstances of the blaze, but the fire was determined to not be suspicious.